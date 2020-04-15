Anotomically Embroidered Animalia

These funny yet impressively created sea life pieces require a closer look to understand the detail and craftsmanship at hand. The lovingly crafted felt fish, octopi and clams are anatomically detailed with colorful embroidery and crochet, making them feel half science project, half art endeavor.

Hiné Mizushima is a textile artist based in Vancouver, and has created quite an impressive collection of sea creatures, their innards exposed for exploration. Fun + funny + strange, all things we like. Via Inspiration Grid: