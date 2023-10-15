Stunning Fog Waves Rolling Over Landscapes

Nicholas Steinberg has captured the dynamic beauty of the San Francisco Bay Area, and the way the ocean interacts with the nearby land, creating dramatic mountains and valleys of fog that roll over the hillsides of Marin county.

Many of them captured from the vantage point of Mount Tamalpais State Park, the rolling clouds and fog create effects that resemble ocean waves and streaming currents, pouring over hillsides and treetops.

With the addition of vibrant sunrises and sunsets, Steinberg’s photographs become iconic, peaceful visions of nature in this scenic part of Northern California.

Images © Copyright Nicholas Steinberg. See more of his work on his website.

