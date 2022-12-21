Art Collective MSCHF Created a Hilariously Giant Fruit Loop for Sale

Art collective MSCHF has spoofed one of the original junk cereals by releasing their own cereal called “Big Fruit Loop”, containing just one (1) enormous cereal fruit loop in the box. It features a half-pound, sugary loop, and a parrot on the box who is having some serious trouble trying to swallow it.

The project is a joke, though their oversized take on a breakfast cereal has resonated with audiences, and the limited release is sold out on their website.

We love the absurdity of their spoof, poking fun at American breakfast cereals, which in many cases, are just bowls of artificial flavors and sugar.