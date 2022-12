Leave it to a 4-year-old boy to come up with some ingenious ideas that artificial intelligence can help bring to life. Utilizing popular AI art tool Midjourney, we had our favorite 4 year old give us ideas to feed into the system.

Below are some of the fun, hilarious, and impressive designs, including a fish tank bicycle, banana peel rocket ship, and neon colored Stegosaurus.

Have you used a tool like Midjourney or Dall-e? What do you make of them? Gimmicks? True tools for the future?