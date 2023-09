Raking paths and forming patterns, land artist Nikola Faller creates charming, fleeting sculptures out of fallen leaves.

The paths, patterns, forms and words are drawn with a rake instead of a pencil, but the effect is the same, showcasing the power of art in just about any medium.

See more of Faller’s work on Instagram, which includes much more than just leaf art. Via Kottke.

