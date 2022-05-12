Biodegradable Covid Test Aims to Cut Plastic from Medical Waste

The global pandemic had all sorts of ugly side effects. Medical waste was a huge one, with enormous quantities of plastic waste generated from hospitals, testing centers, clinics and more. And as home Covid tests are now commonplace, more plastic waste is generated.

London-based design consultancy Morrama has created a concept for a fully compostable Covid test, called Eco-Flo.

Radically simplified and easy to use, the test kit is made from recycled paper pulp and biodegradable Nature Flex film. It is fully compostable, leaving behind no single-use plastic.

We love the thinking behind this, and hope that more companies become proactive about making medical supplies less detrimental for the planet. 🌏

Via Yanko Design: