$1850 for Fully Destroyed Sneakers

Fans of a ‘distressed’ look, hold onto your hats.

These absurd, utterly ridiculous, completely destroyed sneakers look like they’ve been dredged up from a landfill from 1958.

But nope, these are new sneakers that have been thoroughly worked over, with scrapes, tears, rips, dirt, and distress that render them barely functional.

Part of Balenciaga’s Paris Sneaker collection, these babies will set you back nearly two thousand dollars. Limited to 100 pairs in black and white, we’re not sure if we’d rather pat the buyers on the back, or laugh at them in the face. Would you spend top dollar for something so wildly destroyed?