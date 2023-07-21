Drone Footage Captures the Power and Beauty of Iceland’s Most Recent Volcanic Eruption

The Litli-Hrútur volcano recently erupted in Iceland, giving photographers a new opportunity to capture the raw power of planet earth. Icelandic photographer Ísak Finnbogason captured incredible drone footage of the fissure, showing us the vibrant lava spewing from the earth.

Gorgeous footage of the lava show us fissures and fingers of molten rock undulating from the black rock, the extreme heat and pressure forming entirely new landscapes in real-time.

