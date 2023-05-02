Fantastic Retro-Futuristic Home Designs by Charles Schridde

We love taking a time capsule back to the 1950s and 60s, seeing how designers then were visualizing ‘the future’. Often times their estimations were spot-on, while other times they seem laughably out of touch. This collection feels pretty impressive, even 70 years on.

Illustrator Charles Schridde made his mark by visualizing the home of the future. This collection of fascinating illustrations was commissioned by Motorola, and Schridde was tasked with featuring their technology at the center of the designs.

The mid-century designs still look cool today, and some of them have gone on to inspire movie sets (Incredibles 2, anyone?) and 21st century architects. Great retro-futurism. Via Atomic Ranch: