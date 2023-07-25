Fruitbots Offer a Bizarre Twist on Robotic Design

Appearing like a moving tropical salad bar, we see robots made from fruit on display, ready to help assist those with a vitamin C deficiency.

Using AI tool Midjourney, we had fun bringing these strange robots to life. Some of them have a Minion-like appearance, while others have a more abstract or even aggressive demeanor.

We especially like the fruity and haphazard aesthetic, giving the entire idea of a robot a new, humorous spin.





