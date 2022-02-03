Fun and Exciting Things To Do in New York City

“New York, New York, what a wonderful town,” as the song from the acclaimed musical “On the Town” states. The fact that this song exists is no accident since New York is a wonderful city with a wide range of activities to suit almost every taste. In fact, there is so much to do that you can’t see everything it has to offer in only one lifetime. Nevertheless, this post will try to cover some more exciting things available to those who have less than a lifetime to spare!

Why Visit NYC?

New York is the city that never sleeps. It has a lot of history and culture, and it is home to some of the world’s most famous attractions. New York is a great place to visit if you want to experience a big city that changes almost every block you travel. It is a city with an energy that is contagious and makes you want to get out of the hotel and explore the streets, buildings, and people of this fantastic city. Although there are many things that you can do if you visit New York City for a day, you should try to spend a little more time there so that you can truly experience everything it has to offer. Moreover, you can spend an entire day eating before you have even attempted to absorb the history, architecture, and modern amenities that make this place so famous worldwide. So with that said, what are some things that you can do in NYC for a day or over the course of several days?

Take A Helicopter Tour

Not many cities like NYC exist in the world, and the best way to understand why this place is so unique is to see it from the air. Tours by helicopter are a popular and fun thing to do in New York, especially if you are a first-time visitor. Seeing the architecture and sacrifices of the early pioneers who made this city what it is today can only be appreciated from a helicopter. You will see famous landmarks gain a perspective that few will ever see.

Explore The Catacombs Of The St. Patrick’s Cathedral Basilica

The Catacombs are an underground network of burial chambers beneath St. Patrick’s Cathedral. During the 1800s, these catacombs were constructed as a place for people to bury their loved ones. A staircase inside the cathedral leads down to the catacombs located below the cathedral. This is a truly remarkable place to visit as you will gain an appreciation for what life was like hundreds of years ago in one of the largest large cities of a still-fledgling state.

Visit A Museum Of Your Choice

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to world-class museums in New York, and no matter what your interests are, there is likely to be something that you will enjoy. Whether you prefer science or natural history museums, galleries featuring modern art, or museums exclusively for kids, you can browse what interests you and spend the whole day there. Most are free or have a nominal fee, and you are guaranteed to have a fantastic time.

Enjoy Central Park

Central Park is one of the most well-known parks globally and has something for everyone, including beautiful vistas, ponds, streams, woodland trails, and lush green grass. Central Park has been home and a possible muse to many famous people throughout history. Although a concrete jungle surrounds it, the natural habitat is surprisingly large and varied, so you can be forgiven for thinking that you’ve left the city behind. In addition, the park hosts numerous live events throughout the year, and there is always live music and lively debates taking place.

Watch A Broadway Show

If you want to experience the true nature of artistry in New York, you should visit Broadway to watch a play or musical. Many people believe Broadway shows are the best productions in the world. Plays and musicals are among the many productions that they host. They also host a range of children’s plays, making it an ideal attraction to visit as a family.

Book A Tour Bus For A Day

This final point can be divisive as many travelers believe these attractions to be a terrible way to tour a city. However, to play the devil’s advocate, they can be a brilliant method of efficiently getting around the most famous attractions while having most of the history explained to you by a professional tour guide. They are often reasonably priced and allow you to hop on and off wherever the bus stops, giving you a tremendous amount of freedom throughout the day.

New York has far too much to offer in one simple article, and the best way to find out what you are interested in is to do your own research. Hopefully, some of the suggestions in this post have inspired you to explore NYC and enjoy the wonders this city has to offer.