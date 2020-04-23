Meaningful Miniatures

April 23, 2020 One Comment

mini-2

Derrick Lin’s miniature scenes are almost believably real, until you see the giant spiral notebook and pencil in the frame. Then your perspective returns to reality, and the scene is but a tiny miniature. Lin’s masterful setups and scenery are shot entirely on an iPhone, using household items and lighting. Stuffing becomes a snowy backdrop. 3 x 5 cards become an iceberg. Clever work, check out more on his Instagram, via Colossal:

mini-1mini-4mini-5mini-6mini-7

