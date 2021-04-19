Nomo Fomo Sculptural Seating Promotes Social Distancing

Using simple geometric forms, the Nomo Fomo sculptural benches form perfect seats and barriers, ideal for social distancing in our pandemic reality. Designed by Studio Hai, it’s a clever and timely set of objects.

Via Dezeen:

Nomo Fomo is a sculptural seating concept that re-imagines what public communal gathering spaces can be in the landscape.

Engaging forms, expressive plants, and attractive textures come together in these sculptural seating elements to create a space for either quiet contemplation, creative inspiration, or communal gathering.