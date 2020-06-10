Rebrand for Vancouver’s North Shore

June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Vancouver, B.C. has one of the highest standards of living in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. A modern metropolis set amongst giant forests, mountains, and the ocean make for a pretty good combo. Throw in a highly diverse population and a friendly Canadian sensibility, and you’ve got a winning formula.

The city’s north shore recently was rebranded with the help of local agency, Loki. We like the unique staggered typographic logo, and the non-traditional color scheme that help set the brand apart. A tourism association combining The District of West Vancouver, The District of North Vancouver, and the City of North Vancouver, the North Shore offers a huge number of outdoor getaway destinations, and we can attest to the beauty of the shore in general.

Take a look at the before and after, and some of their new marketing.

Screen Shot 2020-06-09 at 10.18.50 PM

Before, and after.

vancouvers_north_shore_logo_on_photo

vancouvers_north_shore_logovancouvers_north_shore_mugsvancouvers_north_shore_pinsvancouvers_north_shore_postersvancouvers_north_shore_print_material_02_warpedvancouvers_north_shore_swagvancouvers_north_shore_logo_cropvancouvers_north_shore_logo_colorsvancouvers_north_shore_logo_badgesvancouvers_north_shore_business_cards_02vancouvers_north_shore_business_cards_01

Advertisements
CategoriesArt/Design, Branding/Identity, Graphic Design, Nature, Travel, Uncategorized
Tags, , , , , , , , , , ,