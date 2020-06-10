Rebrand for Vancouver’s North Shore

Vancouver, B.C. has one of the highest standards of living in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. A modern metropolis set amongst giant forests, mountains, and the ocean make for a pretty good combo. Throw in a highly diverse population and a friendly Canadian sensibility, and you’ve got a winning formula.

The city’s north shore recently was rebranded with the help of local agency, Loki. We like the unique staggered typographic logo, and the non-traditional color scheme that help set the brand apart. A tourism association combining The District of West Vancouver, The District of North Vancouver, and the City of North Vancouver, the North Shore offers a huge number of outdoor getaway destinations, and we can attest to the beauty of the shore in general.

Take a look at the before and after, and some of their new marketing.