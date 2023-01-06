See AI’s Interpretation of Homer Simpson In the Style of Famous Artists

There’s still a real clamor around A.I. art, and the way it is influencing and impacting the world of design and art.

While there are areas where these tools may impact the world of architecture and fashion, there is also a lot of novelty in seeing artificial intelligence’s approach in creating imagery that is new, weird, and often hilarious.

It’s in that spirit that we created the following series, showing everyone’s favorite cartoon suburban dad, Homer Simpson, in the style of famous artists throughout history.

Our query in Midjourney was simple: “Homer Simpson in the style of ________”. We know a more nuanced and detailed query might have gotten more intricate results, but for the sake of this experiment, we kept it consistent and simple.

So below we show you our series, Homer Simpson in the Style Of, featuring famous artists from Rembrandt to Andy Warhol, from Dali to Banksy.

The results are pretty hilarious, as the AI tries to create Homer in the style of, but also the artist in question in the style of Homer.

What ones resonate with you? What others would you want to see?

Homer Simpson in the style of Andy Warhol

Homer Simpson in the style of Banksy

Homer Simpson in the style of Frida Kahlo

Homer Simpson in the style of Katsushika Hokusai

Homer Simpson in the style of Keith Haring

Homer Simpson in the style of Mark Rothko

Homer Simpson in the style of Mary Cassatt

Homer Simpson in the style of Pablo Picasso

Homer Simpson in the style of Rembrandt

Homer Simpson in the style of Salvador Dali

Homer Simpson in the style of Vincent Van Gogh

Homer Simpson in the style of Yayoi Kusama