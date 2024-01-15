Swirling Photographs Underwater Evoke Baroque Paintings

These dramatic, oil paint-like images are the work of photographer Christy Lee Rogers, and it took us a moment to realize what we were even looking at.

Submerging models in flowing fabrics underwater (at night!), she is able to light the scene and create these stunning images that look almost like a Caravaggio painting.

We love the way the fabric and textiles blend together, creating such fluidity. We’re also impressed by the technical feat of pulling this photoshoot off, with people holding their breath, and interacting with one another in such an environment.

Check out the beautiful images below, as well as a short making-of video that shows the process. Via Colossal:

Images © Copyright Christy Lee Rogers.

“these final images represent a soft and peaceful place that I imagine exists, where you can be free to let go and experience the beauty surrounding you.”

