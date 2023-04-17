The Architecture of Musical Instruments

Music obviously has the power to inspire. How about the instruments themselves? What might a piano look like from the inside? How about the interior of a standup bass or a violin?

Photographer Charles Brooks explored these things, and revealed amazing results.

His series, Architecture in Music, gives us a wondrous perspective, making these relatively cramped spaces seem cavernous and immense.

From a hand carved Australian didgeridoo to a massive Steinway piano, Brooks utilizes specialized probe lenses and high resolution cameras to create these highly unique views. A truly one-of-a-kind look at the spaces within instruments.

Photography used with artist’s permission.

“Fazioli Grand Piano”

“The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway”

“Meinl Conga Drum”

“1995 Low C Prestige Bass Clarinet”

“Kawai Grand Piano”

“2021 Selmer Saxophone”

“Taylor GS Mini Guitar”

“Charles Theress Double Bass”