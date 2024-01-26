The Bold, Colorful, and Mysterious Afro-Futurism of Kaylan Michel

The world of collages is alive and well, thanks to a plethora of digital tools, and more and more artists creating exciting visual mashups.

Kaylan Michel is a self-taught designer and artist, based in Montreal, focusing on fierce and beautiful portrait collages in the style of Afrofuturism.

Her mixed media approach uses all manner of objects and visual metaphors, coalescing into a distinctive, hyper-vibrant style.

She works under the moniker Lost in the Island, and was inspired by a range of post-modernism artists, but also pop culture references, and her own African heritage.

However, people haven’t heard from the artist in a number of years, questioning whether Lost in the Island is in retirement, or hiding from the public eye.

We love the mixed media approach, using flowers, flying saucers, cat eyes and more to create such distinctive and rich detailed art.

Being originally from Africa, I look up to African art and afro futuristic art styles. I love patterns, colors and designs that represent my roots.

The motivation behind my art is to break the rules and not fit into any box, while building self-expression. I am inspired by life – experiences, science, fashion, music, the universe, spirituality and nature. I’m drawn by my inner-me, my mood, and the moment of the day. It’s therapeutic and it’s a way of releasing the creative spirit. Fellow independent artists also inspire me to create more.

“I love the fact that each person can see different things in one piece of art and relate to it. Some artists I look up to are: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, and a New York based artist Kehinde Wiley. I love the energy behind their work, it truly inspires me.”

Like this: Like Loading...