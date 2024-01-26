The Bold, Colorful, and Mysterious Afro-Futurism of Kaylan Michel

Featured Categories
3D
245 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
62 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
16 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
76 Posts
View Posts
Africa
8 Posts
View Posts
AI
32 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1029 Posts
View Posts
Art
2227 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
159 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
240 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
28 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
4 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
253 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
839 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
997 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
16 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
5 Posts
View Posts
Craft
376 Posts
View Posts
Culture
171 Posts
View Posts
Dance
4 Posts
View Posts
Design
2407 Posts
View Posts
DIY
9 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
791 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
121 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
365 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
64 Posts
View Posts
EV
98 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fantasy
1 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
177 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
355 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
256 Posts
View Posts
Future
1056 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
943 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
342 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
185 Posts
View Posts
How To
199 Posts
View Posts
Humor
600 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
22 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
264 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
124 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
23 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
165 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
872 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
30 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
12 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
78 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
7 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1518 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
13 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
256 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
12 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1175 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
60 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
134 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
6 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
966 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
24 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
9 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
410 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
796 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
68 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
7 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
376 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
6 Posts
View Posts
Technology
839 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
463 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
19 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1133 Posts
View Posts
Trees
125 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3337 Posts
View Posts
Underwater
1 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
521 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
104 Posts
View Posts

The Bold, Colorful, and Mysterious Afro-Futurism of Kaylan Michel

The world of collages is alive and well, thanks to a plethora of digital tools, and more and more artists creating exciting visual mashups.

Kaylan Michel is a self-taught designer and artist, based in Montreal, focusing on fierce and beautiful portrait collages in the style of Afrofuturism.

Her mixed media approach uses all manner of objects and visual metaphors, coalescing into a distinctive, hyper-vibrant style.

She works under the moniker Lost in the Island, and was inspired by a range of post-modernism artists, but also pop culture references, and her own African heritage.

However, people haven’t heard from the artist in a number of years, questioning whether Lost in the Island is in retirement, or hiding from the public eye.

We love the mixed media approach, using flowers, flying saucers, cat eyes and more to create such distinctive and rich detailed art.

3-2

Being originally from Africa, I look up to African art and afro futuristic art styles. I love patterns, colors and designs that represent my roots.

5-2

The motivation behind my art is to break the rules and not fit into any box, while building self-expression. I am inspired by life – experiences, science, fashion, music, the universe, spirituality and nature. I’m drawn by my inner-me, my mood, and the moment of the day.

It’s therapeutic and it’s a way of releasing the creative spirit. Fellow independent artists also inspire me to create more.

afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-1

“I love the fact that each person can see different things in one piece of art and relate to it. Some artists I look up to are: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Frida Kahlo, Gustav Klimt, and a New York based artist Kehinde Wiley. I love the energy behind their work, it truly inspires me.”

afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-2afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-4afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-6afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-7afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-9afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-11afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-12afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-13afrofuturism-collages-of-kaylan-m-15

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Moss and Fog

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading