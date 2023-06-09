The Upcoming Barbie Movie Used So Much Pink, The World Ran Out of the Color Temporarily

The upcoming Barbie movie, with large, real-life sets built at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, used so much pink paint that the world temporarily ‘ran out’ of the color.

The Greta Gerwig directed film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and tries to be as hyper-stylized as possible, while still using real world sets instead of CG.

Using a highly saturated shade of pink paint, the production temporarily bought out the entire world’s supply of this particular color. Don’t worry, however. The supply chain has since caught up, and pink is now available again.

The hyper-pink film opens July 21, 2023.