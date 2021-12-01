This Boat is Rockin

Usually you don’t want your watercraft to resemble rocks, as rocks tend to sink like a….
But Paris-based artist Julien Berthier thought otherwise, creating this highly-realistic, sculptural boat called L’invisible.
Indeed, this hyper-realistic boat looks so much like craggy rocks, that it could be used as a stealth craft. Berthier is known for unusual, water-purposed sculptures, and spent considerable time sculpting epoxy resin to give this craft such a deceptive look.
It was immediately the object of attraction as it sailed by the coast of Marseilles.
One Comment
I am thinking there would be a few nervous boaters if they saw that coming towards them.