This Boat is Rockin

Usually you don’t want your watercraft to resemble rocks, as rocks tend to sink like a….

But Paris-based artist Julien Berthier thought otherwise, creating this highly-realistic, sculptural boat called L’invisible.

Indeed, this hyper-realistic boat looks so much like craggy rocks, that it could be used as a stealth craft. Berthier is known for unusual, water-purposed sculptures, and spent considerable time sculpting epoxy resin to give this craft such a deceptive look.

It was immediately the object of attraction as it sailed by the coast of Marseilles.

Via Collater.al: