Filmmaker Drew Simms gives us a breathtaking look at Yellowstone National Park in the heart of winter.

With temperatures of -37°F (-38°C), we see frost covered bison, clever coyotes, steaming hot springs, watchful mountain goats, and more.

Captured in beautiful slow motion with natural light streaming through the winter haze, we see nature persisting and thriving, despite the winter deep freeze.

Take a look at the impressive video below, which details Yellowstone’s natural splendor.

