This Adorable (and Seaworthy) Amphicar Goes Up For Auction

The Amphicar is one of those quirky inventions that make the automotive world just a bit more interesting. Part car, part boat, the amphibious vehicle was first built in 1961 in West Germany, after almost 15 years and $25 million in development.

With only 4,000 built, the vehicle wasn’t particularly quick on either land or sea, but rather a recreational toy for those seeking a fun, charming, and quirky statement piece.

This lovely Lagoon Blue 1962 Amphicar is up for auction on Sotheby’s, and is in fine working condition, described as “seaworthy”, and able to cruise smoothly at 60mph (on land).

With opening bids of $70-90k USD, this car isn’t cheap, but it feels appropriately special, with not too many seaworthy models still in operation.

“Developed over a period of 15 years at a cost of $25 million, the Amphicar debuted at the 1961 New York International Auto Show as the first fully amphibious vehicle sold to the public. Resembling a crossbreed of a 1957 Thunderbird and a Glasspar ski boat, it was motivated by a rear-mounted Triumph four-cylinder engine that drove the rear wheels. On land, the Amphicar drove like any other small European automobile of the day. Upon reaching a boat ramp, the doors’ special watertight seals were locked into place, the front luggage lid was locked, and the car was driven slowly into the water. “

The blue and white interior looks in remarkable shape.

The profile of the car clearly shows a boat-like profile.

The Amphicar’s unique badging.

How many cars do you see with twin propellers at the rear end?

Love to see the pre-boating list of items to do. Not something you see on your daily driver.

The Lagoon Blue Amphicar in its element.

