A Crazy Square-Wheel Bicycle That Actual Moves

Has the wheel been reinvented into a square?

Not really, but it is quite an engineering feat, to create a bicycle that can still pedal, using square, upright ‘wheels’.

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev is the mad man behind this design, and he shows how the process of building a square wheel works.

Indeed, closer inspection shows that the square frame was made into treads, almost like those of a tank, but in bicycle form.

Check out the video below. Via LaughingSquid:

“Please meet almost normal bicycle but with one modification – square wheels! This concept is fully working and you can ride and make turns. Creating and installing square wheels on bicycle has been one of the most craziest projects we’ve ever built.”



-Sergii Gordieviev