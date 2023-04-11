RuPublicans Show Famous GOP Politicians in Drag

Republicans in the United States are making such a to-do about drag queens, trans people, and the like, you get the feeling that they’re just feeling left out of modern society. 💄

So, the good people at @RuPublicans have included them in the party, with a great series, showcasing popular GOP figures in full drag. With the help from some very willing and agreeable AI, we see Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, even party girl Ron DeSantis represented. Oh, don’t forget the always-fabulous Ted Cruz.

We’ll check back in on this series in the future, so these playful RuPublicans have more time to play.