Adam Savage’s Robot Dog Pulling a Vintage Rickshaw

February 17, 2020 0 Comments

Spot-Adam

We’re not quite sure what to make of Adam Savage’s new robotic dog Spot, and his use for it. The Boston Dynamics robot is a scarily impressive bot, able to walk, jump, run and even avoid falling.

Builder, creative genius, and television personality Adam Savage has taken his gifted Spot robot, and turned it into a helping hand, even pulling an ornate, vintage rickshaw, with him as passenger. While it’s a clever use for this digital beast, it’s also an unnerving look at our impending future, one where we may have strange relationships with our robot compatriots.

