Oh Yes, the Robots are Dancing Now

We’ve been aware of Boston Dynamics for the past decade, following the advancements of their impressive bipedal robots.

We didn’t think we’d be blown away by their new dance routine, but somehow, they nailed it, pairing the perfect song with seriously impressive moves.

The Contours’ “Do You Love Me“ absolutely brings these robots alive, and you can almost watch the soul of the robots come alive on this expansive makeshift dance floor.

And whether you welcome or dread our robotic friends, it’s hard not to grin and start tapping your toes to this amazing dance routine.