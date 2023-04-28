Amazing Timelapse of Singapore Combines Over 1 Million Images Into One Video

Stunning imagery, captured with great care and precision over the course of three years. Over 1 million still images were combined to create a fluid, dynamic view of Singapore, entitled The Lion City II – Majulah.

A city that is fast growing and futuristic through and through, this time-lapse presents a pretty compelling vision.

We see traffic ebb and flow, their headlights and taillights streams of color snaking through the city. Buildings rise as the camera pans and moves, showcasing the growth of Singapore. The capture over three years shows a true dedication to the photographer’s craft.

Great original soundtrack, developed specifically for the video. By filmmaker Keith Loutit.

Make sure to check out the video below for the full effect.

All images © Copyright © Keith Loutit.