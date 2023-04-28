Have a Drink in A Vintage Cocktail Bar Airplane at the TWA Hotel

The TWA Hotel revived a classic architectural gem, in the Eero Saarinen-designed JFK airport terminal. We were thrilled to see they were keeping a mid-century modern aesthetic throughout, while creating a thoroughly contemporary hotel. Now, they’re upping their game further, with the addition of a 1958 Lockheed Constellation Strainer that serves as a massive, one-of-a-kind cocktail bar.

Named the Connie Cocktail Lounge, the vintage plane has been heavily restored and modified into a one-of-a-kind retro bar.

It’d be such a fun experience as a guest to walk into this vintage plane and grab a cocktail, knowing you don’t have to rush down the aisle to find your cramped seat. Vintage red carpet and Eero Saarinen furniture help to cement the plane to the past, while letting it soar as a hotel destination.