Artists Share Designs in Solidarity with Women in Iran

We stand with and are in solidarity with the women of Iran, who are standing up against their government, demanding their dignity, and fighting against the totalitarian regime.

There have been dozens of protests, stemming from the high-profile death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

At many of them, women have been burning their hijabs, cutting their hair, and publicly flaunting the ‘morality laws’ that require them to be covered in public.

Designers and artists around the world are sharing their own solidarity with the protesters, through powerful artwork.

