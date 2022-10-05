Adorably Spooky Gifs Celebrate Wiener Dogs for Halloween

Lovers of Halloween and wiener dogs, rejoice! Artist and designer Stefanie Shank has an adorable and prolific collection of animated drawings, all featuring those long and low furry pals. Decked out in Halloween costumes, floating on colorful broomsticks, it’s a celebration of fall, dachshunds, and spooky Halloween.

Her collection doesn’t end at animated GIFs, however. She is the proprietor of Weenieton, a site chock-full of pins, shirts, candles and more. Check out Shank’s blog here, as well as her Instagram.