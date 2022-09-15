Best Art at Burning Man, 2022

Burning Man isn’t for everyone. We can agree on that. But for the adventurous and eccentric, it can be a revelation.

The major gathering in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada draws artists, musicians, and explorers from all around the globe.

2022 was the first gathering in three years, due to the global pandemic. It looked like it was a return to form, with some stellar art, sculpture, and design.

Here is a collection of some of the best art, sculpture, and installations from the desert. Photos via Dezeen and Matador Network. Read more Via Dezeen:

ATABEY by Puerto Rico artist NiNo Photo by Noelle Salmi

Unbound: A Library in Transition by Julia Nelson Photo by Jane Hu

Empyrean Temple by Laurence Renzo Verbeck Photo by Rand Larson

Project Carillon by Steven Brummond Photo by Remy Hii

The Last Ocean by Jen Lewin Photo by Matt Emmi

The SKUM Thundercloud by Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange Photos by Jane Hu

Titan by Marcus Vinicius De Paula Photo by Marcus Vinicius De Paula

Paradisium by Dave Keane & Folly Builders Photo by Jane Hu

Cover image: Sculpture by Michael Benisty, Photo by Jane Hu