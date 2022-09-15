Best Art at Burning Man, 2022

Burning Man isn’t for everyone. We can agree on that. But for the adventurous and eccentric, it can be a revelation.
The major gathering in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada draws artists, musicians, and explorers from all around the globe.
2022 was the first gathering in three years, due to the global pandemic. It looked like it was a return to form, with some stellar art, sculpture, and design.
Here is a collection of some of the best art, sculpture, and installations from the desert. Photos via Dezeen and Matador Network. Read more Via Dezeen:
ATABEY by Puerto Rico artist NiNo Photo by Noelle Salmi
“Puerto Rico artist NiNo created ATABEY to bring attention to the environmental challenges of his home island. Made with repurposed metal, including silver serving trays, Atabey is considered “the ancestral mother of the Taino Indigenous people of Puerto Rico”
Unbound: A Library in Transition by Julia Nelson Photo by Jane Hu
“This romanesque structure in the desert was conceived by artists Jules and David Nelson-Gal as a “temple to human thought, altered by time, space and energy”. Over 3,000 books were deconstructed and framed to create the library. Three internal rooms allowed participants to see the exposed ceiling of the structure.”
Empyrean Temple by Laurence Renzo Verbeck Photo by Rand Larson
“monumental temple made from wood that is also burned at the end of the festival. Each year, the designer changes. This year, Colorado-based Laurence Renzo Verbeck designed an eight-pointed star that is oriented around a central gathering area. Above the central gathering area, a gem-shaped core was filled with lights that at night illuminated the complex latticework that ran down the sides of the points.”
Project Carillon by Steven Brummond Photo by Remy Hii
“Designer Steven Brummond opted to use recycled plywood for this 48-foot-tall bell tower. The panels were arrayed to resemble the appearance of fishbone or porcupine, according to the designer. “This pattern filters light to make the tower glow from the inside out,” said Brummond.”
The Last Ocean by Jen Lewin Photo by Matt Emmi
“Artist Jen Lewin created an installation with interactive tiles and a sculpture of a polar bear, all made from plastics gathered from the ocean. The shape of the floor plates was based on the pentagonal tiling developed by mathematician Marjorie Rice.”
The SKUM Thundercloud by Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange Photos by Jane Hu
“Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange, partners at Danish architecture studio BIG, designed a globular installation for the festival. In Danish, skum means foam and the design was made out of an inflatable material similar to that used in the construction of hot air balloons. During the day, the structure provided shade and at night, it was illuminated inside by “lightning strikes” that responded to external noise.”
Titan by Marcus Vinicius De Paula Photo by Marcus Vinicius De Paula
“Positioned deep in the desert away from the camps and not listed on the festival map, Titan was meant to reward those with a sense of adventure, according to the artist. Two massive slabs of Zimbabwe black granite were installed, clocking in at a combined weight of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), and illuminated from below.”
Paradisium by Dave Keane & Folly Builders Photo by Jane Hu
“Sourced completely from salvage, Paradisium was designed to represent a “comprehensive forest ecosystem” in the middle of the desert. The designers created a series of trees with graphic elements on the side. The tallest four served as perches for the participants, while small pods were included to provide further shade.”
Cover image: Sculpture by Michael Benisty, Photo by Jane Hu
