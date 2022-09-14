Charles Brooks’ Architecture in Music

Music obviously has the power to inspire. How about the instruments themselves? What might a piano look like from the inside? How about the interior of a standup bass or a violin?
Photographer Charles Brooks explored these things, and revealed amazing results.
His series, Architecture in Music, gives us a wondrous perspective, making these relatively cramped spaces seem cavernous and immense.
From a hand carved Australian didgeridoo to a massive Steinway piano, Brooks utilizes specialized probe lenses and high resolution cameras to create these highly unique views. A truly one-of-a-kind look at the spaces within instruments.
Photography used with artist’s permission.
“Meinl Conga Drum”
“The Exquisite Architecture of Steinway”