Go ahead, judge a book by its cover.

We often do, picking up a book that grabs our eye with unique typography or particularly clever graphic design.

Indeed, the design of a book cover can give you a pretty good indication of the author’s intent, mood, and stylistic point of view.

Every year, AIGA (American Institute of Graphic Arts) awards the Best Book Covers. Here are some of our favorites from this past year.

Via Kottke:

