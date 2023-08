Leave it to claymation to simplify complex issues of science and space.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has a cute and captivating short film entitled “Space Rocks” that does just that. While not new, we found it compelling enough to share, showing us the nuances between an asteroid and a comet, a meteor from a meteorite. Just what is the Kuiper Belt? How old are rocks from space?

Watch the short video below to find out.













