LEGO’s Modern Art Set Lets Your Creative Side Out to Play

Visiting a modern art gallery is either a head-scratcher for people, or a revelation. Some of the best modern art makes us question how things should be created, drawn, or painted.

LEGO’s newest Modern Art set feels appropriately in this vein, with sets that let you create works of art that are just abstract enough to prompt creativity, but also some of the best work from Picasso, Duchamp, and O’Keefe.

With over 800 pieces, the set allows for four different style options, each of which can be hung on a wall. Coming this fall.

