BloomingTables Lets You Grow a Garden Under Your Tabletop

Keeping a succulent garden or ‘growing sculpture’ alive in your home can come with a slight learning curve, but the result is elegant. BloomingTables is a novel solution that aims to make that proposition easier, as well as more front and center. Their glass-topped tables are designed to hold a number of plants, and come with the tools needed to make a living table a reality.

In addition to succulents, you could grow small flowers or even certain herbs and vegetables. Perfect for small spaces where a place to grow is at a premium, the BloomingTable could be a great multi-function table for city dwellers.

Learn more on Yanko Design: