Explore Some Vibrant Scandinavian Classics in These Vintage IKEA Catalogs

The first IKEA in the US didn’t open until 1985, but the company had been cranking out colorful, modern designs for years prior.

We appreciate the simple, unpretentious styles on display in their early work. It’s clear the designers were having fun, and up until then, there were limited options for these styles of furniture.

Check out some of these the capsule images below, and see what the Swedish giant was cooking up. Via GQ:

While some vintage Ikea pieces might be full-blown showstoppers—plastic Memphis-style lamps in primary colors! safari chairs!—they all share the relatable ethos that made the company famous. Thatop familiarity makes these classic archival pieces a natural progression for people moved by the current design trends of eccentric, organic shapes and bold colors.