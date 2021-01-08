Refillable Deodorant is a Small Step to Reduce Plastic Waste

As more and more companies work to reduce their product’s carbon footprint, every little bit helps.

A growing trend for refillable deodorant seems trivial, but it’s a good idea, and we appreciate the steps to limit the amount of single use plastic, whether its large form factor, or just a small cylinder. You can smell good and feel good about your buying habits.

Below are some new offerings from Wild and Dove, both offering deodorant refills that slide into a reusable metal sleeve. Via The Dieline.