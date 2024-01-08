Fascinating Seascape Cross Sections by Ben Young

New Zealand-based designer Ben Young shows us stunning cross sections of various seascapes and waterways, balanced and shaped into geometric forms.

The sculptures combine geographical formations in esoteric and novel fashion, ways in which seem precarious yet also balanced and fascinating.

We see the topographical forms underneath the blue glass overlays and enclosures. His work brings ideas of water conservation, environmentalism, and protection.

See more of his work on his website, and on Instagram.

© Copyright Ben Young. Images used with artist’s permission.

“Ben Young’s sculpture fluidly blends glass, concrete, bronze, steel, and light to depict romantic and pensive imagery highlighting the fragility of our climate and its most precious resource – water. Born in Australia and raised in New Zealand, Young is an avid surfer and environmentalist, inspired by a lifetime on and around oceans, bays, and reefs, with an intimate understanding of the challenges our precious ecosystems face. Young’s thought-provoking sculpture shows great range, portraying the beauty and solitude of life on the ocean, haunting depths of the deep sea, and stunning and relaxing upside of island life. Water is many things to many people, which Young encapsulates brilliantly in his work, encompassing themes of sustainability throughout.” –The Chesterfield Gallery, home of Ben Young’s first US solo show.

