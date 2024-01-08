+POOL is a Huge Floating Swim Destination Opening in New York City This Year

Shaped like a giant plus sign, this enormous floating swimming pool started as just a concept over a decade ago. But with a groundswell of local support and interest in accessing New York’s East River, it looks like it’s coming to life in the coming months.

+POOL will be 9,000 square feet, with a unique floating design that filters the water inside of it, with a number of unique patented features to make sure the water is sanitized and up to swimming pool standards.

It’s a unique design that allows New Yorkers to access waterways in a new manner, especially in hot summer months, which are increasingly common due to climate change.

The exact location of the pool is to be determined, but seeing it rendered near the base of the Brooklyn Bridge looks pretty fantastic, with stunning views of Manhattan’s impressive skyline.

Learn more about +POOL and the plan to bring it to life on their website.

“+ POOL is driving free and safe access to the waters around New York City for swimming. What began as an idea for a water-filtering floating swimming pool, conceived by a small group of designers, has since launched a movement to reclaim NYC’s waterways. We support the preservation, restoration and conservation of natural bodies of water; promote water stewardship; and provide quality swim instruction and environmental education to prepare New Yorkers for a future where all have access to the water that surrounds them. “

Like this: Like Loading...