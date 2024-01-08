+POOL is a Huge Floating Swim Destination Opening in New York City This Year

Featured Categories
3D
239 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
61 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
4 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
14 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
75 Posts
View Posts
Africa
6 Posts
View Posts
AI
29 Posts
View Posts
Animals
508 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
84 Posts
View Posts
Animation
28 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1020 Posts
View Posts
Art
2221 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
147 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
237 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
27 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
4 Posts
View Posts
Birds
7 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
252 Posts
View Posts
Camping
34 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
837 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
991 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
16 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
5 Posts
View Posts
Craft
370 Posts
View Posts
Culture
163 Posts
View Posts
Dance
3 Posts
View Posts
Design
2403 Posts
View Posts
DIY
9 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
792 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
53 Posts
View Posts
Drink
120 Posts
View Posts
Drone
4 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
362 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
5 Posts
View Posts
Europe
62 Posts
View Posts
EV
96 Posts
View Posts
Family
30 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
175 Posts
View Posts
Finances
3 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
57 Posts
View Posts
Food
353 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
51 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
255 Posts
View Posts
Future
1051 Posts
View Posts
Games
3 Posts
View Posts
Garden
6 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
942 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
3 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
72 Posts
View Posts
Halloween
3 Posts
View Posts
History
339 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
175 Posts
View Posts
How To
191 Posts
View Posts
Humor
601 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
21 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
263 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
3 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
123 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
20 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
6 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
25 Posts
View Posts
life
875 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
29 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
12 Posts
View Posts
Mars
1 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
9 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
5 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
9 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
7 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
76 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
3 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1514 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
11 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
94 Posts
View Posts
Painting
320 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1176 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
58 Posts
View Posts
Plants
44 Posts
View Posts
Politics
134 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
5 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
964 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
22 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
9 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
95 Posts
View Posts
Science
408 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
797 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
67 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
5 Posts
View Posts
Solar
7 Posts
View Posts
Sports
2 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
551 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
374 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
15 Posts
View Posts
Swim
5 Posts
View Posts
Technology
836 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
464 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
2 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
19 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1122 Posts
View Posts
Trees
123 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3348 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
520 Posts
View Posts
Vintage
1 Posts
View Posts
Yum
11 Posts
View Posts
Zen
98 Posts
View Posts

+POOL is a Huge Floating Swim Destination Opening in New York City This Year

Shaped like a giant plus sign, this enormous floating swimming pool started as just a concept over a decade ago. But with a groundswell of local support and interest in accessing New York’s East River, it looks like it’s coming to life in the coming months.

+POOL will be 9,000 square feet, with a unique floating design that filters the water inside of it, with a number of unique patented features to make sure the water is sanitized and up to swimming pool standards.

It’s a unique design that allows New Yorkers to access waterways in a new manner, especially in hot summer months, which are increasingly common due to climate change.

The exact location of the pool is to be determined, but seeing it rendered near the base of the Brooklyn Bridge looks pretty fantastic, with stunning views of Manhattan’s impressive skyline.

Learn more about +POOL and the plan to bring it to life on their website.

“+ POOL is driving free and safe access to the waters around New York City for swimming. What began as an idea for a water-filtering floating swimming pool, conceived by a small group of designers, has since launched a movement to reclaim NYC’s waterways.

We support the preservation, restoration and conservation of natural bodies of water; promote water stewardship; and provide quality swim instruction and environmental education to prepare New Yorkers for a future where all have access to the water that surrounds them. “

The pool’s unique “+” design allows for unique formations of activities, as seen in this breakout. When events like swim meets happen, the pool’s configuration can change.
The pool’s unique design and creation acts like a filter for the water it sits in.

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

Related Topics
You May Also Like
1 comment

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d