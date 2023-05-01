Fireworks and Drones Combine to Create Amazing Long Exposure Images

Combining drones, flammable powder, and long exposure photography, French visual artist Jadikan creates stunning light paintings over natural landscapes.

The rings of fire that are created look like sparkly veils, or even magical portals to a different dimension. We see the sparks fall in circular formation, captured beautifully with photography that takes in the scenic surroundings. Impressive work.

Petapixel talks to Jadikan who explains:

“In each photograph, you can follow a circle of fire that wanders from landscape to landscape to transform them into unknown and lunar places. This round shape inspires unity and harmony in the images while provoking a feeling of strangeness”

See more of Jadikan’s impressive work on their website and Instagram.