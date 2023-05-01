The 5 Longest Flights in the World

Travel numbers have gotten pretty much back to normal since the world went through a global pandemic. Folks are flying again, and some are going on adventures. For some, it could be a big adventure. If you’re really adventurous (and love flying), maybe you’re up for one of the longest flights available.
We’re talking, many, many hours in the sky. From the 18+ hour flight from New York to Singapore, to a mere 17 hours from Perth to London, these paths crisscross the whole globe.
We’ve gathered a list of the top five longest flights currently available around the globe. You’d better pack some comfy clothes…
1. New York City (JFK) – Singapore (SIN)
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Distance: 9,537 miles
Flight Time: 18 hours, 40 minutes
2. Auckland (AKL) – Doha (DOH)
Distance: 9,032 miles
Flight Time: 18 hours, 5 minutes
3. Perth (PER) – London (LHR)
Airline: Qantas
Distance: 9,010 miles
Flight Time: 17 hours, 15 minutes
This route is scheduled to return to the network in July, though this will depend on border and travel restrictions.
4. Auckland (AKL) – Dubai (DXB)
Airline: Emirates
Distance: 8,824 miles
Flight Time: 17 hours, 5 minutes
This route is scheduled to relaunch in March.
5. Los Angeles (LAX) – Singapore (SIN)
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Distance: 8,770 miles
Flight Time: 17 hours, 50 minutes