The 5 Longest Flights in the World

May 1, 2023

Travel numbers have gotten pretty much back to normal since the world went through a global pandemic. Folks are flying again, and some are going on adventures. For some, it could be a big adventure. If you’re really adventurous (and love flying), maybe you’re up for one of the longest flights available.

We’re talking, many, many hours in the sky. From the 18+ hour flight from New York to Singapore, to a mere 17 hours from Perth to London, these paths crisscross the whole globe.

We’ve gathered a list of the top five longest flights currently available around the globe.  You’d better pack some comfy clothes…

1. New York City (JFK) – Singapore (SIN)

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 9,537 miles

Flight Time: 18 hours, 40 minutes

 

 

 

2. Auckland (AKL) – Doha (DOH)

Airline: Qatar Airways

Distance: 9,032 miles

Flight Time: 18 hours, 5 minutes

 

 

 

3. Perth (PER) – London (LHR)

Airline: Qantas

Distance: 9,010 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 15 minutes

This route is scheduled to return to the network in July, though this will depend on border and travel restrictions.

 

 

 

4. Auckland (AKL) – Dubai (DXB)

Airline: Emirates

Distance: 8,824 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 5 minutes

This route is scheduled to relaunch in March.

 

 

 

5. Los Angeles (LAX) – Singapore (SIN)

Airline: Singapore Airlines

Distance: 8,770 miles

Flight Time: 17 hours, 50 minutes

