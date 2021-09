‘Brian and Charles’ is a touching short film that showcases a very lonely soul, and his quest for companionship. ¬†After a long winter spent alone, Brian makes himself a robot companion. The clunky, awkward bot becomes a fast friend, but the two face their own relationship issues.

The film is both funny and sad, showcasing a surprising amount of heart. Directed and edited by Jim Archer.

Take a look at the film below.