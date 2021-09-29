Remarkable Trees Throughout The World

September 28, 2021

A collection of remarkable trees, from marvelous to strange, throughout the world.

Dragonblood Trees, Yemen

“The dragonblood tree earned its fearsome name due to its crimson red sap, which is used as a dye and was used as a violin varnish, an alchemical ignredient, and a folk remedy for various ailments.” (Image credits: Csilla Zelko)

“This huge 125-year-oldold rhododendron is technically not a tree – most are considered to be shrubs. You can find out more about it here.” (Image credits: reddit)

144-Year-Old Wisteria In Japan

Image credits: tungnam.com.hk

“At 1,990 square meters (about half an acre), this huge wisteria is the largest of its kind in Japan. Read more about it here.” (Image credits: y-fu)

Rainbow Eucalyptus In Kauai, Hawaii

Image credits: jwilsonnorton

Wind-Swept Trees In New Zealand

“These trees on Slope Point, the southern tip of New Zealand, grow at an angle because they’re constantly buffeted by extreme antarctic winds. Find out more here.” (Image credits: Seabird Nz)

Beautiful Japanese Maple In Portland, Oregon

The President, Third-Largest Giant Sequoia Tree In The World, California

“President, located in Sequoia National Park in California, stands 241 ft (73m) tall and has a ground circumference of 93 ft (28m). It is the third largest giant sequoia in the world (second if you count its branches in addition to its trunk).” (Image credits: Michael Nichols)

