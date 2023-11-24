Historical Portraits of Native Americans from 125 Years Ago

In honor of Native American Heritage Day, we recognize native people, through the lens of history. Native peoples have inhabited North America for around 30,000 years.

Boston Public Library has a beautiful collection of historical imagery that includes hundreds of portraits of Native Americans. Taken by Frank A. Rinehart, the images were art of a commissioned body of work in 1898.

These sepia-toned images show peoples from the Sioux, Apache, Kiowa, Arapahoe and Crow tribes. See captions below for each photo.

“Frank A. Rinehart, a commercial photographer in Omaha, Nebraska, was commissioned to photograph the 1898 Indian Congress, part of the Trans-Mississippi International Exposition. More than five hundred Native Americans from thirty-five tribes attended the conference, providing the gifted photographer and artist an opportunity to create a stunning visual document of Native American life and culture at the dawn of the 20th century. “ -Boston Public Library.

