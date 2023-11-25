The Geometric Perfection of Dinara Kasko’s Beautiful Desserts

You just finished your hard-fought baking project, only to find it come out lopsided and tilting. Well, don’t look now, but these cakes and baked goods make even the most accomplished baker look sloppy.

Incredibly clean and tight, the designs of these baked goods are real showstoppers, work of Ukrainian pastry chef Dinara Kasko.

As one of the first professional bakers to use 3D printing and unique molds, Kasko’s work feels truly next level. She’s been listed as one of the 50 best up and coming pastry chefs in the world, particularly due to her fascinating, precise, and beautiful designs.



“The mathematically-inspired shapes are digitally constructed with a modeling program, which Kasko then 3D prints in silicone to create a mould. Recently, she has begun to sell these designs on her website to provide home pastry chefs the chance to try one of her stunning creations.”

