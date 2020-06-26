Hyundai’s Electric Prophecy Concept Is Coming to Production

June 26, 2020 0 Comments

Although the Hyundai Prophecy concept came out a number of months ago, we never got a chance to post about it.

The sleek black coupe is like a polished pebble, and harkens back to a simpler time of car design, with a feeling that’s both retro and timelessly futuristic.

We especially love the use of lighting, which adds a subtle angular sensibility to the otherwise organic shape.

The inside of the car looks future-forward, with an interactive dashboard and door panels, and a steerable joystick that may or may not make it to production.

hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_1hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_3-e1583405790526hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_5hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_6hyundai-prophecy-concept_100741727_hhyundai-prophecy-concept_100741730_hhyundai-prophecy-concept_100741665_hhyundai-prophecy-concept_100741719_hhyundai-prophecy-concept_100738603_hhyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_hero-1hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_11hyundai-prophecy-car-design_dezeen_2364_col_14

Advertisements
CategoriesAutomotive, Future, Product Design, Technology, Uncategorized
Tags, ,