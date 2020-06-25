Space Perspective Will Take You To the Edge of Space in a Futuristic Balloon Capsule

Giant weather balloons have been used for almost 100 years, performing experiments and helping to track storms and weather patterns. But in all the years of high-altitude ballooning, only 20 people have reached the 100,000 foot height stratosphere, where you can see the earth’s curve, and take in our magnificent planet.

That’s about to change thanks to Space Perspective, a private company that will begin launching in 2021. For around $150,000 per person, the futuristic Neptune balloon and capsule will launch eight people and a captain to the edge of space, for a six hour journey that will change your life.

The pressurized capsule will have all the modern comforts of an airplane, including a lavatory and bar, making this much more relaxed than spaceflight, and opening up the travel possibilities to average (wealthy) citizens. The balloon swells to the size of a football stadium (!!) at its largest, and the Neptune system is equipped with an array of safety equipment, should anything go wrong. Another advantage of the system is that is nearly zero emissions, which can’t be said of other space travel.

The company also hopes to open the travel options for scientists as well, performing experiments onboard the capsule.

Our lifelong goal of seeing the earth from space just got a little closer, but we’d better start saving our money now.

Hear more details about the adventure-of-a-lifetime below.

Space Perspective’s magnificent, safe suborbital flight via space balloon will smoothly fly you to the edge of space. Soak in the curvature of our beautiful planet against the blackness of space, while gently sailing along inside the revolutionary, near-zero emissions Neptune capsule above the rich colors of the Earth below.

Before sun rise, eight Explorers and a Pilot climb aboard the Neptune Capsule, recline in the plush seats and lift off into the predawn sky. Neptune ascends for two hours to over three times higher than a commercial airliner flies while the sky is still dark, and stars are visible like you’ve never before seen them. As Neptune glides along the edge of space, the sun slowly rises over the curved limb of Earth, scattering rainbow colors of light across the planet and illuminating the thin, bright blue line of our atmosphere. And the sky remains black, completely inky black. This view of Earth in the void of space has transfixed astronauts since the dawn of the space age. Reluctantly, the Explorers and Pilot prepare to leave space to return to Earth. Neptune gently descends under the balloon, and two hours later splashes down, where a ship retrieves the capsule, balloon and Explorers.