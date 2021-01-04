IceHotel 31 Keeps the Frozen Dreams Alive

For 31 consecutive seasons, the ICEHOTEL has been creating amazing winter experiences for guests, including 12 one-of-a-kind suites, made entirely of snow and ice.

We’ve shared some of their earlier seasons, and you can see the level of detail, imagination, and sheer skill that goes into the creations.

This year’s is no exception, despite the difficulties that the global pandemic offered.

“The pandemic forced us to think differently, but the result is a stunning homage to Sweden. The 31st edition of Icehotel will be a memorable one! The 35 artists created concepts that will mesmerise our guests, giving them a much needed escape from the reality of this year,” says Creative Director of Icehotel, Luca Roncoroni.

The creators of the ICEHOTEL are aware that lots of people aren’t able to travel this year, so they’ve released a fully featured augmented reality (AR) experience for visitors as well.

“We know that many people are longing to travel, and we wanted to make the Icehotel experience accessible for those who may not be able to visit us right now,” says Malin Franck, CEO at Icehotel. “So, we came up with the idea to create a virtual trip with the help of AR technology.”

While we’ve never been able to visit this amazing, fleeting hotel experience in northern Sweden, it sure is on our bucket list!

