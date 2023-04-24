Whiskey on Ice, Served Up with Style

Something as simple as whiskey on ice shouldn’t be this sexy, should it? Impressively, when staged and photographed by Ukrainian Ivan Zhukevych, it is. A beautifully chilled glass, with a slab-shaped ice cube, this glass of whiskey is about as tantalizing as it can be. We love the way the glass is staged on a rugged, ice covered rock, surrounded by shards of even more rugged chunks of ice. Ready for a drink?

See more of Zhukevych’s work on Instagram. Via Behance: