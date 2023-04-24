Whiskey on Ice, Served Up with Style

April 24, 2023 0 Comments

Something as simple as whiskey on ice shouldn’t be this sexy, should it? Impressively, when staged and photographed by Ukrainian Ivan Zhukevych, it is. A beautifully chilled glass, with a slab-shaped ice cube, this glass of whiskey is about as tantalizing as it can be.  We love the way the glass is staged on a rugged, ice covered rock, surrounded by shards of even more rugged chunks of ice. Ready for a drink?

And stay tuned for more drink-related posts, to keep you thirsty.

See more of Zhukevych’s work on Instagram. Via Behance:

Glass of whiskey. On the iceberg, ice everywhere.Creative photo of alcohol.Advertisng shot.Whiskey wedgeMelted ice abstract figureon the stone melted water drop .NAture background.Glass of whiskey. On the iceberg, ice everywhere.Creative photo of alcohol.Advertisng shot.Copy space.Whiskey wedgeIce with stones.NAture background.Melted ice cubes on the rocksFrosted stone.ice texture.Old ice closeup shot.nature texturesGlass of whiskey. On the iceberg, ice everywhere.Creative photo of alcohol.Advertisng shot.Copy space.Whiskey wedge

CategoriesDrink, Food
Tags, , , , ,